Punit Pathak Ties The Knot With Nidhi Moony Singh; Bharti & Haarsh Attend The Wedding (Pics)

Punit Pathak Ties The Knot With Nidhi Moony Singh

At the wedding, Punith looked dapper in a pink-coloured sherwani and donned a pagadi. Nidhi looked beautiful in a dark pink attire. Bharti shared a video of the couple and wrote, "Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

‘It’s A Mix Of Emotions’

Before tying the knot, Punit was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's a mix of emotions. Nidhi and I are trying to be as normal as possible, but after every half an hour I feel a rush of emotions signaling my brain that damn, I am getting married! Nidhi and I have talked about it, and we would like to keep things the way they are now or say the way they have been since the day we first met. Nothing can be better than getting hitched to your best friend."

It Was A Low-Key Wedding

About keeping the celebrations low-key, Punit told the leading daily, "We are glad that people took time off from their schedules to be a part of our celebrations. Sadly, we couldn't invite too many people due to the pandemic."

In Pic: Nidhi & Punit’s Wedding

The duo had shared pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies on their Instagram stories. The haldi ceremony was held a few days ago, Nidhi looked radiant in a yellow-coloured screen. At mehendi ceremony, Nidhi wore a green attire with a floral blouse and minimal jewellery. Nidhi was all smiles as she flaunted her mehendi.

In Pic: Nidhi & Punit Performing Wedding Ritual

At Sangeet, Nidhi wore a green dress, while Punith donned grey dress. There was band and baaja. The couple, along with their families and friends, danced their heart out at their sangeet ceremony.

For the uninitiated, Punit and Nidhi first met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and got engaged in August, this year. The former had shared several photos from the celebration.