Raghu Ram And Wife Natalie De Luccio Welcome Baby Boy Rhythm

MTV Roadies star, Raghu Ram welcomed his first child with wife Natalie De Luccio on Tuesday. An official statement about the birth was released by Surya Hospital in Mumbai, on their Instagram handle. The happy couple have named their new born baby boy as Rhythm.

The statement reads the mother and son duo are doing fine. "Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their newborn baby boy on January 6, 2020. She laboured in a pool of water and had a normal delivery. The baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fine,"

Married in December 2018, Raghu Ram and Natalie have a huge fan following. They often share the cutest pictures on social media and the recent one, where the family is eagerly waiting for the young one to come, cannot be missed. He captioned the boomerang as, "Come out now... PLEEEASE!!" 😂😂 My sis and bro in law waited weeks to meet the little one but now they have to fly back to Singapore. We're all waiting, Sweet Child! Ab aa jaao na!!! 😘😘 #Waiting #2020Baby"

Raghu and Natalie have not shared a clip of the young one yet. The two had planned to choose a neutral name, Raghu earlier told Mumbai Mirror they wanted a "multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name. It can't be linked with any religion." Raghu reportedly met the Canadian singer Natalie back in 2016 during the shoot of the song, Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main.

