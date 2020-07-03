Rahul Bhat Slams Trolls Who Mistook Him As Alia’s Brother; Asks Them To Stop Tagging Him In Nonsense

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Bollywood has been criticized for promoting nepotism and favoritism and star kids like Alia Bhatt has been at the receiving end of severe criticism on social media. Recently, netizens mistook actor Rahul Bhat for Alia Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt and tagged him on their posts and dragging him in nepotism row. Rahul, the actor, slammed the trolls and asked netizens not to tag him in nonsense. He also cleared that he isn't related to Alia Bhatt.

Rahul Bhat tweeted, "If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders Ps- I ain't her brother so don't tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to."

A user trolled him by saying that he wants to do a film with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt. The user tweeted, "Hahaha want a role in her father's movie we understand 😃..she ain't that great actress." To which he replied, "NO , I really don't like movies that her father makes lately , ab bolo ?"

He further tweeted, "It's not that persons fault if a talented person is born to famous parents . It's the fault in the system -that's US who get excited to see a celebrity kid and create a market for even not so talented ones," and "Untalented,unqualified,inept,immoral mannerless trolls have a lot to say on #nepotism and #talent as if upar wale ne toh inhe bhar bhar ke talent diya tha par becharon ko mauka nahi mila .They don't even know the real meaning of #nepotism ghatiya filmo ko hit tumhe toh karte ho."

For the uninitiated, Rahul Bhatt (whom people are referring to) is Mahesh Bhatt's son from his first wife Kiran Bhatt. His is also known as Sunny, a fitness trainer and an actor.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Here's What Asha Negi Said When Insta User Questioned Her For Not Mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read: From Nach Baliye To Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Judged These Reality Shows