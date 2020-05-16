Rahul Mahajan And Wife Natalya's Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19; Couple Quarantined For 14 Days

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Majahan, and his Kazakhstan model wife, Natalya Ilina have been quarantined in their Worli apartment since May 9, 2020, as their cook tested positive for the Coronavirus. While the cook was hospitalised, Rahul and Natalya tested negative and are under a mandatory quarantine. Rahul confirmed the same to TOI and revealed that he and his wife panicked after their cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. He added that they are waiting for their cook to return home after getting well.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has quit smoking as he suffers from hypertension and diabetes, and wanted to focus on his health. He added that it was not easy, but he managed to do it. He said that he has started working out regularly and hopes that his immunity has improved.

About quarantine life, Rahul said, "Right now, we can't go out to buy groceries and so, we are ordering food from outside. I have learnt that in the current scenario, one has to stay calm and positive and take the necessary precautions. I want to tell people that we are all in this together and will face the situation and fight this. I am thankful to all workers who are contributing towards the society."

