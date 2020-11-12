Rahul Vaidya's Mother Reacts To Son's proposal To Disha Parmar; Is The Couple Already Engaged?

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya grabbed the headlines as he proposed Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actress Disha Parmar, who celebrated her birthday yesterday (November 11). He had worn a t-shirt with Disha's name and 'Will you marry me' written on it. Now, both Rahul's mother and Disha have reacted to the same.

Rahul's mother, who was surprised with Rahul's proposal, was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am happy for him. His sudden proposal made me surprised as well but I am glad Disha is the one she is an extremely sweet girl and am fond of her the rest I can comment on or rather he can comment on only when he comes and we sit and talk like family."

Meanwhile, in a video that's going viral on social media, Disha reacted to Rahul's proposal. While she celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake, her friends teased her about Rahul's proposal. When asked if she is happy, she said, "Obviously!" One of her friends asked if she is happier because someone proposed her on national television, she was seen blushing and hiding her face.

Also, there were reports that Disha and Rahul were engaged before the latter entered the Bigg Boss house. Regarding the same, Disha reacted by tweeting, "Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That's all."

Not just fans, even celebrities, who are following the show found Rahul's proposal sweet. While Akanksha Puri requested Disha to accept Rahul's proposal, Shefali Bagga tweeted, "The way @rahulvaidya23 proposed @disha11parmar is really sweet ❤ shows his genuine love for #DishaParmar this is a dream proposal for any girl and the moment when DJ Chetas & @The_AnuMalik said, "#RahulVaidya bohat accha kar rha hai" what a moment Ok hand #BBKingRahulVaidya."

