Raj Anadkat Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Opens Up About Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The cast and crew of Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently managed to resume the shooting in the second week of July. The news was first confirmed by the show’s director Malav Rajda followed by producer Asit Modi. And now, Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu on the popular sitcom has opened up about his experience of shooting for the show amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Raj confessed, “I was a little scared. The scare does run in the back of your mind especially given the situation in Maharashtra. There are crew members on sets, so in the back of the mind the thought was there as we also have family back home, but in my family, we are all very positive to accept the new normal by taking all the precautions required.”

He went on to add, “None of us know when the vaccine will be found and things will be normal but one thing is sure that the scare will be there for at least a year from now, so we can’t just stay at home. We will have to resume because the last four months have affected a lot of people who work on daily wages. All the businesses were affected, so, we had to start. Everyone is affected by it, the rich or poor, so, we will have to help the economy now.”

On being quizzed about what can one expect from the coming episodes, the actor said, “Our show has been running for 12 years and now there was this unprecedented break for 4 months and now we are starting again. So, there are a few challenges of course but our main aim is to entertain the audience. The audience can expect us to be back with a bang.”

