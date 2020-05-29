    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raj Anadkat On TMKOC Completing 3000 Episodes: 'There Will Be Some Grand Dhamakedar Celebrations'

      By
      |

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's character played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience.

      TMKOC

      And now, Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu on the show has spilled the beans on the upcoming 3000 episode celebrations of the Sab TV show. For the unversed, the sitcom will soon join Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the second show in Indian GEC history to complete 3000 episodes.

      BollywoodLife quoted Raj Anadkat as saying, "Yes, there will be some grand celebrations. When we had completed 2900 episodes, we did have some good celebrations. When we had our press conference, even Asit Modi sir had said kuch grand hone wala hai, dhamakedar hone wala hai. So, yes fans can expect that. And I am hoping that we will give our best after the lockdown and give the audience the same entertainment package we used to give earlier."

      Raj Anadkat

      The young actor, in an interview with SpotBoyE, also spoke about the initial response he garnered on replacing Bhavya Gandhi in the role of Tapu. “Audience gave me mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb,” said Raj.

      ALSO READ: TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Six Month Old Son

      ALSO READ: TMKOC: Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Shares His Family's First Reaction On Seeing Him On TV

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 21:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X