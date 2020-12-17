Raj Singh Arora And Pooja Gor Part Ways; Actress Says It Took A Lot Of Courage To Talk About It

A few months ago, television's most adorable couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani parted ways. Now, yet another couple Raj Singh Arora and Pooja Gor have parted ways. The speculations regarding their split were doing the rounds since past few months, but they hadn't confirmed about the same. Now, Pooja took to her Instagram account and announced about their split.

Pooja who was dating Raj since 2009, revealed in her post that although a lot of speculations were made about her relationship with Raj, it took a lot of time and courage to talk about their break-up in public platform. She also added that she will always wish best for him.

She shared a note that read as, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways."

She further wrote, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

