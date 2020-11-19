Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Share Adorable Pictures With Sushmita Sen & Wish Her On Her Birthday

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is celebrating her birthday today (November 19, 2020). Sushmita's fans and friends from the industry flooded social media with sweet wishes on her special day. The actress' brother Rajeev Sen and his wife-actress Charu Asopa took to social media to wish her. The duo shared adorable pictures and wished her on her birthday. While Rajeev called her strongest Aarya (a character from web series of same name), Charu called her a wonderful person.

Rajeev wrote, "Keep shining , keep rising , stay fit & more power to my strongest Aarya 🎂💫❤️😘 Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot ❤️ cheers to a rocking 45 🥂 @sushmitasen47."

Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa too penned a heartwarming post for the Bollywood actress and called her wonderful person. She wrote, "Happy bday didi, May god give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday didi. Love you loads. @sushmitasen47."

Meanwhile, Sushmita got a special gift on her birthday from her daughter Renee Sen, who made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi.

Also Read: Ali Asgar & Charu Asopa's Akbar Ka Bal Birbal Ends Abruptly; The Actress Says They Are All Shocked

Also Read: Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Reunite; Clarify Their Separation Was NOT An Attempt To Stay In News