Rajeev Sen On Rumours Of Rift In Marriage: Charu Asopa Is Innocent Girl; Someone’s Brainwashing Her!

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been hitting headlines since a long time. There are reports that all is not well between them and are facing trouble in their marital life. Recently, Charu even said that Rajiv has moved forward in his life but she is still in the same house where they both lived together! Now, Rajeev has reacted to the rumours of their separation.

While talking to BT, Rajeev said that Charu is simple and innocent girl and feels that someone is brainwashing her. Rajeev feels that it is her someone from her so-called huge friend circle. He hopes that Charu doesn't lose her path. He also said that if he gets to know who it is, he will expose the person.

Rajeev was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can't stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes - one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn't lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I'm going to hit them back harder."

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Charu dropped husband Rajeev Sen's name from her social media account. Earlier, there were reports that Rajeev flew to Delhi on May 29 after the couple had a fight. But Rajeev laughed off the rumours. Later, both actors deleted their pictures of each other, including their wedding photos. They also shared cryptic posts and videos on social media, which made people speculate that all is no well between them!

We just hope the couple sort out issue and get back together!

