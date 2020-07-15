Rajeev Sen Shares Screengrab Of Video Call With Wife Charu Asopa; Are They Back Together?

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his actress-wife Charu Asopa have been hitting the headlines for rumours of their separation. The duo has been giving statements in media as well. A few days ago, Charu had revealed that Rajeev had moved out two months ago and she is staying in their house. But Rajeev questioned as to why he will move out of his own house. But, looks like it's just a lover's spat and the couple is trying to reconcile! Recently, Rajeev shared a screengrab of a video call with wife Charu on his Instagram story.

Rajeev captioned the picture, "Hi Charu Hi rajeev To all our fans who love us unconditionally ❤️." In the picture, both were seen in all smiles. Well, this makes us wonder if the couple is back together.

Also, while the rumours of their separation continued to hit the web, the couple was seen twining in white in their latest pictures that they shared on social media. While Rajeev shared a picture and captioned, "Who loves white shirt on me ? 😉🤩💫 #lionsden #yourstruly," Charu was seen donning a balloon sleeve white top with a short pink skirt.

A few days ago, Charu even performed 'Sawan ki puja', a puja mostly meant for married women. The actress looked gorgeous in red sari and decked up with jewellery and mehendi on her hands and feet.

For the uninitiated, the speculations of their tiff started when Charu dropped the surname 'Sen' from her social media handles. It was said that the couple had a tiff and Rajeev shifted to Delhi. The duo also deleted pictures of each other, including wedding pictures from their social media accounts. The dup also shared cryptic posts and videos, which made people speculate that all is not well between them.

But with the recently pictures and posts, looks like the couple is back together!

Also Read: Rajeev Sen On Rumours Of Rift In Marriage: Charu Asopa Is Innocent Girl; Someone's Brainwashing Her!

Also Read: Charu Asopa Reacts To Rajeev Sen's Statement: Why Did He Leave Me During These Tough Times?