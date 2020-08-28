Rajesh Kumar Says He Has Lost Sense Of Smell; Co-Star Nyra Unaware of Him Testing COVID-19 Positive

Rajesh Says He Is Asymptomatic

He was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have been asymptomatic from day one. A few days ago, after my weekly off, I went shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi and bought flowers. I am suspecting that I might have got infected with the virus when I stepped out. I did not have any symptoms then, not even a cold or cough, but felt lethargic the whole day. As a precaution, I decided to get myself tested and my reports came back positive."

‘I Was Scared Of Contracting The Virus’

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor further said, "All this while, I was scared of contracting the virus and when I finally got it, I was nervous for a few minutes. However, soon, my anxiety vanished. I informed all my neighbours and my floor is quarantined currently. Now, I am not scared, but my neighbours are understandably petrified."

Rajesh Has Lost Sense Of Taste & Smell

Rajesh added that he doesn't have any major symptoms even now, and is just feeling lazy and has lost his sense of taste and smell. The actor said that he wasn't shooting for several days, but has informed his producers, and they will go through the usual formalities and guidelines.

‘I'm Just Feeling Low On Energy’

Rajesh, who will be quarantined at home for 14 days, further added, "I'm just feeling low on energy, so spend most of my time sleeping. Hopefully, I will recover well and everything will be fine soon. I want to add that there is no particular reason as to how or when the virus can infect someone, so people should not jump to any conclusions. Having said that, it is important not to step out of house, if you don't have work."

Nyra Banerjee On Rajesh Testing COVID-19 Positive

Meanwhile, his Excuse Me Madam co-star Nyra Banerjee told Spotboye that she is not aware of Rajesh testing positive for COVID-19. She also revealed that she has not shot with him in close proximity as all her scenes were shot in her office setup with Anup. She added that it has been a long time since she shot with Rajesh.