Rajinikanth And Bear Grylls Episode: Date, TV Timings, When And Where To Watch

Rajinikanth will soon appear on a special episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls which will air on 23rd March at 8 pm in Discovery Channel. The Superstar will be seen wandering into the wilderness of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in the survival show.

Latest teaser:

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser of the episode, and now, to turn up the heat, the channel has come with a dance challenge #ThalaivaOnDiscovery urging people to share their dance moves on Vaanga song. Discovery took to it's Twitter handle with a video of people dancing on the dappankuthu (a South Indian music genre) beat.

A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from https://t.co/lBNnSD1T84 and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM. @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth

Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp pic.twitter.com/dgzquHWAyu — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) March 6, 2020

The tweet read, "A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from http:/discoverychannel.co.in/thalaivaondiscovery.... and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp." The host of the show has also given his support to the challenge as he replied, "Count me in!! 😁💪👍🎉 #loveIndia @rajinikanth @DiscoveryIN #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls #thalaivaondiscovery."

Rajinikanth had earlier expressed his joy in making his television debut with Into The Wild, "Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India". Interestingly, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian to be featured in the Grylls show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.