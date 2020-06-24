    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Rakhi Sawant Brutally Trolled For Claiming Sushant Singh Rajput Will Be Reborn As Her Son!

      It has been more than a week since Sushant Singh Rajput left us. Many of us are still not able to believe that he is no more. While his friends, family and fans are still grieving, there are a few people who are trying to make the most of this opportunity. The controversial queen of television industry, Rakhi Sawant is one among them! As everyone knows that she doesn't leave any stone unturned to gain limelight, she has been making videos and expressing her views on Sushant's death. She crossed all limits and said that the actor will be re-born from her womb!

      Rakhi Sawant Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Will Be Reborn As Her Son!

      In a recent video on Instagram, she said, "Sushant came in my dreams and said that he will be back and when I forced him to reveal more, he said that he will be born from my womb and rule Bollywood yet again."

      Rakhi Sawant Brutally Trolled

      This ridiculous statement has not only been slammed by netizens, but also by ex Bigg Boss contestant and RJ Pritam Singh. He wrote, "You're so insensitive, should be ashamed of yourself for doing this." Take a look at a few other comments.

      I.sandhyaa

      "I who love Sushant Singh Rajput. Kindly get this lady account reported. She don't deserve any kind of attention. Place for people like her is in recycle bin. If you really wanted to speak up about the injustice done to him by the industry, you could just simply do that without this drama. This was unbelievable. This isn't a joke. Please!! Grow up!!"

      Drsiimzz

      "For some views ,likes and comments ,how can u use sushant's death like this!!!! His deatg is really a sensitive thing for his family and fans,please stop this disgusting things rakhi,how can u stoop so low??"

      Sharmavanshita & Jacobnick06

      Sharmavanshita_020: Didi kaha say kartay ho itna sasta nasha.... 😂.. Lockdwn ka asaar ha didi kay. Demaag per ... Plz god give peace to herr mind 😂😂😂

      Jacobnick06: Stop your bulshit! Have some standard. 🙌

      (Social media posts are not edited)

