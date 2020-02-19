Rakhi Sawant Goes Topless; Shares A Video Message For Sidharth; Adds She Was Just Like Shehnaz!

Rakhi Sawant Goes Topless; Praises Sidharth

Sharing a topless bathtub video, Rakhi wrote, "Sana Ka Swayamvar horha hai Bhaiya." - (sic). In the video, Rakhi was seen saying that Sidharth has to work in many shows now as he is a great son, brother, friend and a great human being!

She Was Happy Meeting Him Daily In The Gym

The actress said that she was happy as she used to meet him daily in the gym. She further added, "Sadhe chaar mahine aap nahi aye, gym mein tho bilkul mood nahi lag raha tha. Aur Sidharth all the best to you."

Rakhi Talks About Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar

She went on to talk about swayamvar and asked as to why people copy her. It has to be recalled that she had taken part in swayavar earlier, which was titled ‘Rakhi Sawant Ka Swayamvar'. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant added, "Mujhe puch bager swayamvar horaha hai, yeh na insafi hai..... Shehnaz Gill Ka Swayamvar."

'Sana Is Cute & Innocent'

Rakhi also praised Shehnaz. She called her innocent and cute and added that she was just like Sana when she entered the industry. Rakhi further added, "Mein shurat mein ayi thi industry mein, main bi aise hi thi. chodi si ch**t mein baad mein bani. all the best to sana. Dekhte hain kisko Shehnaz select karti hai (in swayamvar)." She asked people to watch the show.

’I Was Praying; I Was Having Sixth Sense’

She further congratulated Sidharth and said that we all Indians voted him as he is a deserving candidate. She said, "Sabne acha kaam kiya usme. But I was very happy that you should win from day one. I was praying. I was having sixth sense; I knew that you will win." - (sic)