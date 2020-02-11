Rakhi Sawant Heaps Praise On Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Bahot Accha Ladka Hai Sidharth'

‘Bigg Boss House Bikul Scripted Nahi Hota Hai’

In the video, Rakhi revealed that Bigg Boss is not at all scripted as she has been part of the reality show earlier. She said, "Bigg Boss house bikul scripted nahi hota hai. Insaan jysa hota hai, waisa hi hota hai. Aur ek taraf kya raat laga ke rakhi hai Sid ke bare mein."

‘Bahot Accha Ladka Hai Sidharth’

She went on to say, "Sidhart ko aap jante hi kitna hai? Bahot accha ladka hai Sidharth. Apne mehnat se, aage bada hai. Aur jo bi apne mehnat se aage badega, usse koi insaan gira nahi sakta, jiske saath eshwar hai."

Rakhi Sawant Praises Sidharth

"Mein durson ke baare mein tho nahi kahungi, kaun jetaga, kaun nahi jetega. But mein kahungi Sidharth bahot accha insaan hai. Accha isaan kya hota hai? Jo sabki respect kare, maa-baap ki, doston ki, sabki respect kare."

Rakhi Knows How To Stay In Limelight!

Well, we must say Rakhi knows how to stay in limelight as she picks the most-talked about topic and shares the views on it on her Instagram account. As soon as she shared the video, Sidharth's fans agreed with her and revealed that they want him to win the show.

Rakhi Gets Trolled

But a few other users trolled Rakhi. Her ending lines were quite funny as Sidharth was usually seen in the house abusing other contestants. He didn't even spare his female friends on the show! Take a look at a few comments! jayashreeshetty24 wrote, "Where are u rakhi ... Siddharth is not at all respecting girls .. yesterday what language he was using for aarti ..."

Ravneetisher & Kusum

Ravneetisher: He said f....off to arti. How can u say he respect his friend . So many times he disrespect to Sana as well.

_kusum_9708: respect kre vo insan aacha hota h but vo nhi krta kisi ki v respect jaha tak mene show me dekha.

Alone__in__million__07 & Fazan

Alone__in__million__07: My apko pasnd karte mam sorry abhi apne yeh bola bilkul bi pasnd nahi hy because sid ghatiya insaan hy.

Fazan_khan_: Chup hojao tm samjhi sidhart lofer or batameez insan hain.

(Social media posts are not edited)