Rakhi Sawant's Husband Slams Nikki & Manu; Says Nikki Has Just Done 3 Films & Questions Manu's 'Aukaat'

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines, especially after her Bigg Boss 14 entry. In fact, many of them are impressed with her entry and are calling her the true 'entertainer'. Recently, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli had a fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rakhi had said, 'Mardo ko kone mein lekar baithti hai chugalkhor (She takes men in a corner, she is a gossip monger)' and in return Nikki had questioned Rakhi's 15 years of career by saying, "Sab janta jaanti hai kaunsa kaam kiya hai (Everyone knows what work she has done)." Nikki's mother also called Rakhi's statements vulgar and cheap. On the other hand, Manu Panjabi had asked Rakhi's 'aukaat'. These statements haven't gone down well with Rakhi's husband Ritesh, who in an interview with Spotboye, slammed both Nikki and Manu.

Ritesh was quoted by the portal as saying, "I am curious to meet Nikki Tamboli's mother in person and ask what language of my wife Rakhi she is finding cheap and vulgar? Nikki, who has just done three south films and had started her career in 2019, is questioning Rakhi's experience. I feel she should just go and read her Wikipedia and she herself will come to know what her achievements are. Rakhi is not just popular here but all over the world."

About Manu's statement, Ritesh said, "That Manu Punjabi is asking 'Rakhi, teri aukaat kya hai? (what is your stature).' Main poochta hoon uski apni aukaat kya hai (I want to ask what his own stature is)? His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner and she is married to me. There is no comparison only. Kisi bhi insaan ki aukaat uske paise se nahi uske behaviour se hoti hai (The stature of a person is not determined by a person's wealth but their behaviour) and they should understand that."

Meanwhile, no one has seen Rakhi's husband and the actress had revealed in one of the episodes that her husband would reveal his identity in front of the world before they have kids.

