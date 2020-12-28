Rakhi Sawant's Husband To Enter Bigg Boss 14 House As A Contestant!

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, the actress was in the news for her wedding reports. However, no one is believing her that she is married as she hasn't revealed her husband's face. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, the controversial actress had spoken about her wedding and husband. She had also told her inmates that she requested her husband to enter the Bigg Boss house to prove that her wedding is not a publicity stunt. Looks like her husband has finally agreed to enter the house! In an interview with TOI, Rakhi's husband revealed that he will soon enter the house as a contestant.

Ritesh told the leading daily that he had conveyed the makers about his desire to enter the house and they wanted him to enter the house on Christmas but he was busy with work. He further said that he has confirmed about his availability in January first week and is awaiting for his response.

Rakhi's husband was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside."

He further added, "I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven't got any confirmation until now so let's see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person."

Well, we are sure that the audience will be eagerly waiting to see who Rakhi Sawant's husband is!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan Calls Rakhi Sawant 'Cheap Celebrity' In An Ugly Spat; Vikas Gupta Plays Peacemaker

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Talks About Revealing His Identity On Bigg Boss