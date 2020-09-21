Rakhi Sawant's Old Pic Hugging Pakistani Flag Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Saying 'This Is Her Reality'

Rakhi Sawant's Old Pic Hugging Pakistani Flag Goes Viral

Coming back to why the pictures have gone viral now, apparently, this post appeared on Facebook and was shared across multiple private and closed groups on the social media platform. The caption read as, "Yeh hai #Rakhi Sawant ki sacchai kudh ko Hindustani hone ki bakwaas karti rehti hai (This is the reality of Rakhi Sawant, who speaks nonsense about her being a proud Indian)." She began trending on social media after netizens shared the exact same pictures and caption to attack the actor. Take a look at a few posts!

Netizens Slam Rakhi Again

Ajay Mathoo: #RakhiSawant ye kya hai ..viral ho rahi hai...sabhi fb par ..its true.

Biplab Debbarma: Is Deshdrohi K Pakistan main bhejo Jis Desh Mein Rehti Hai usmein set karte hai Dikar Hai Rakhi Sawant ko.

A Dwivedi: Either Rakhi Sawant wants to Pamper Khan gang or may Settle in Pakistan at the earliest?☺️😀😍😎🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Rakhi Clarifies About The Picture

A few hours ago, she posted a video clarifying about the picture. She called an actor (we assume it to be Kangana Ranaut) as ‘totli and tucchi' and her supporters as ‘tucchi', who have been making her pictures viral. She called Bollywood's big actors as ‘Sher'. She even asked netizens to continue sharing her pictures as it is giving her publicity.

Rakhi Sawant Had Slammed Kangana Ranaut

Recently, Rakhi was in the news for posting a video about Kangana Ranaut. She had said that Kangana Ranaut has no 'aukaad' to talk against Mumbai or Shiv Sena. She warned that shooting in Mumbai for her will become difficult if she speaks against the city. She also asked the Queen actress to talk about nepotism and justice for Sushant Sing Rajput.