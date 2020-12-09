Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her CA Cheated On Her & Took All Money Leaving Her Almost Bankrupt

Recently, Salman Khan announced the entry of challengers in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and Rakhi Sawant is one of the challengers. The actress is currently under quarantine and might enter the house soon. Meanwhile, in an interview with Quint, Rakhi Sawant revealed why she agreed to do the show. The controversial queen added that she called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan requesting him to put her in Bigg Boss. She also revealed that her CA cheated her.

As to why she agreed to do Bigg Boss, Rakhi was quoted by Quint as saying, "I have agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. Bigg Boss made be a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time."

She also revealed that her CA cheated on her and took all the money, leaving her almost bankrupt. She added that she has no shame in asking for work.

She further added, "I called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, requesting him to put me in Bigg Boss so that I can kickstart my career once again. I told him, 'I don't want to get into depression. I want to work in television, films everywhere. And if you give me one chance to be a part of 'Bigg Boss' I promise to prove that I am a good entertainer'. So Sohail bhai spoke to Salman. I want to thank Sohail bhai a million times for getting across my message to Salman Khan."

For the uninitiated, Vikas Gupta, Manu Panjabi, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan have entered the Bigg Boss 14 as VIP guests.

