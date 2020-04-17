Rakhi Sawant Shares New Pictures From Her Secret Wedding; Fans Ask 'Khud Se Shaadi Ki Hai Kya?'

Rakhi Sawant knows how to stay in the news! She picks the latest trending topic and makes videos on them. Of late, she has been talking about Coronavirus. A few days ago, she shared a video in which she said that she is irritated with the situation in Mumbai as people are wandering out, although it is a lockdown. She asked government to send a private jet or helicopter so that she can fly away from India and be with her husband. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her secret wedding. This time too, she didn't reveal her husband's face! This again made people troll the controversial actress.

Netizens Troll Rakhi Sawant A few people asked Rakhi if she got married to herself as she didn't share her husband's picture and some of them asked it was an indoor photoshoot or edited/fake pictures. Take a look at a few comments! Fans Ask If Rakhi Got Married To Herself? _Burrrhan: Khud se shaadi ki hai kya? Junee_23ss: Shadi akaley karliya kya jiju ki toh dikhau dd🤣🤣. Maahikajal01: Akeli hi sadi kr rahi thi kya. Is Rakhi Really Married? Nidhisharma6256: Bacchodi krti h, koi shadi nhi huyi iski. Its_sana_arora3: Tunhra husband forgnr hai to hath uska kala ku😂😂 Users Ask Rakhi To Share Her Picture With Her Husband Anjali.sarraf.7: Pti ka shakl dikha degi to nazr lg jaegi kha use. Khushbooaahire: Jiju ko kyo crop kiya 😎 Ttuusshh: Aisi kya majburi hai k pati ko chupana pad raha hai. Is It An Indoor Photo Shoot? Meenal7402: Ye to kisi serial ki shooting hogi pkka😂 Priya__mavi: Indoor Phtoshoot 😍 Princess_ritika07: Mam please don't tell lie please tell truth that you are giving audition for a low budget film but don't get selected due to overacting😂😂 Are The Pictures Edited? Geetpank: Editing ach6i ki hai apni face ki. Sunilpunjaabi: Fake hai. Its_priyanka_rathi: Photographer kafi sasta book kiya tha Rakhi ne😂

For the uninitiated, Rakhi, apparently, got secretly married to an NRI businessman, Ritesh in 2019.

(Social media posts are not edited)

