Rakhi Sawant Shares Snapshot Of 'FAKE' Video Call With Shah Rukh Khan; Fans Call It TikTok Effect!

Rakhi Shares Snapshot Of 'FAKE' Video Call With SRK

Sharing a snapshot, she thanked Shah Rukh for helping people! She captioned the picture as, "Thanks 🙏 Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant#imsrk #iamsrkfan." As soon as Rakhi shared the pictures, netizens were quick enough to point out that it was a ‘fake' video call with the superstar. They called it TikTok effect and photoshopped pictures.

Take A Look At A Few Users' Comments: They Call It Tiktok Effect & Fake Pics

• Uzairafarheen: Tiktok se effect daal Kar screen shot liya h isne 🤣🤣

• Sforsaif_: Nice Photoshop rakhi!

• Itsmepriyankas: Fake he... Pic ke upar pic koi b laga Sakta e

• Thesoleproductshivang: haters will say its photoshoped😁😁😁

Netizens Call Them Photoshopped Pictures

• Bhavsom: Aise to hum trump se bhi photoshop karke batiyate hai...

• Pooja_rajput0001: Didi ye thoda jyada hogya...ab bss kro🙏🙏

• Sneyagosavi: Good photoshop skiills

• Gaurav_arora_fans: SRK ne yeh dekha toh sochenge.... yeh video call kab hua aakhir 🤔🤔😂😂

Users Troll Rakhi

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, she had asked the government to send a private jet so that she can fly away from India to be with her husband. She also shared a series of unseen pictures from her secret wedding with Ritesh. Users trolled her for not revealing her husband's face.