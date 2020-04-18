Rakhi Sawant Shares Snapshot Of 'FAKE' Video Call With Shah Rukh Khan; Fans Call It TikTok Effect!
The controversial queen of the television industry, Rakhi Sawant is super active on social media. She leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans and the lady knows how to trend! Yes, she takes up trending topics and make videos on the same. Of late, the actress has been sharing videos on Coronavirus. A few days ago, she had shared snapshots of video call with Shah Rukh Khan! Can you believe it?
Rakhi Shares Snapshot Of 'FAKE' Video Call With SRK
Sharing a snapshot, she thanked Shah Rukh for helping people! She captioned the picture as, "Thanks 🙏 Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant#imsrk #iamsrkfan." As soon as Rakhi shared the pictures, netizens were quick enough to point out that it was a ‘fake' video call with the superstar. They called it TikTok effect and photoshopped pictures.
Take A Look At A Few Users' Comments: They Call It Tiktok Effect & Fake Pics
• Uzairafarheen: Tiktok se effect daal Kar screen shot liya h isne 🤣🤣
• Sforsaif_: Nice Photoshop rakhi!
• Itsmepriyankas: Fake he... Pic ke upar pic koi b laga Sakta e
• Thesoleproductshivang: haters will say its photoshoped😁😁😁
Netizens Call Them Photoshopped Pictures
• Bhavsom: Aise to hum trump se bhi photoshop karke batiyate hai...
• Pooja_rajput0001: Didi ye thoda jyada hogya...ab bss kro🙏🙏
• Sneyagosavi: Good photoshop skiills
• Gaurav_arora_fans: SRK ne yeh dekha toh sochenge.... yeh video call kab hua aakhir 🤔🤔😂😂
Users Troll Rakhi
It has to be recalled that a few days ago, she had asked the government to send a private jet so that she can fly away from India to be with her husband. She also shared a series of unseen pictures from her secret wedding with Ritesh. Users trolled her for not revealing her husband's face.
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Shares New Pictures From Her Secret Wedding; Fans Ask 'Khud Se Shaadi Ki Hai Kya?'