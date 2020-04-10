Rakhi Vijan On Hum Paanch's Return: It Will Bring Much-Needed Smile On People's Face

With major TV channels re-telecasting their iconic shows of the '90s, another beloved show titled, Hum Paanch, is returning to the television screens during the lockdown. Actress Rakhi Vijan, who plays Sweety in the show, said she is excited about the show coming back, and there couldn't have been a better timing.

The actress spoke to Mumbai Mirror recently, and while talking about the show's return to television, she said, "I am more excited about the time when it is being brought back because we have so much negativity and scare around us right now, and Hum Paanch will bring a smile on people's faces, just like it did for the nine years of its runtime."

Talking about her co-stars, Rakhi recalled an incident while they were shooting on location and revealed that everyone was shocked to see the crowd. "At first, we thought there has been an accident or a murder in the area and hence the crowd, but when we realised that the people were there to see us, we couldn't believe it! We were jumping and dancing and our joy knew no bounds. We were kids at that time. I and Vidya Balan (who played Radhika) were 16-year-olds and were just out of school. Bhairavi Raichura (Kajal bhai) was still studying, and Priyanka Mehra (Chhoti) was in class 4. We had a lot of energy to work back then,"

Hum Paanch was one of the very first all-female lead shows and it also marked the debut of now filmmaker Ekta Kapoor as a producer on the small screen. Speaking about Ekta and her contribution to the show, Rakhi said, "Ekta is very passionate about her work. Even at that time, when she was just 16, the focus that she had and the show that she delivered, she has to be a prodigy, a genius!"

She added, "It was a lot of hard work from Ekta's side, but for the actors, we all were just having fun. She made sure that we did a lot of rehearsals and improvisations. Our writer Imtiaz Patel was a genius. Plus, if Ekta has carved a character, it is bound to be a hit. Khel khel me Hum Paanch bann gaya aur vo superhit ho gaya,."

"The beauty of Hum Paanch was that it showed a very normal middle-class family going about with their daily lives just like it happens in the real world. It never looked fake and it never felt fake for us too." Rakhi concluded.

