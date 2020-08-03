    For Quick Alerts
      Raksha Bandhan 2020: Mahika Sharma Expresses Her Desire To Tie Rakhi To Sonu Sood

      FIR and Ramayan fame actress Mahika Sharma has always remained in news for her interesting remarks and outspokenness. And now, as the nation celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Mahika shared her desire to become actor Sonu Sood’s sister.

      The actress was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “I will be approaching Sonu Sood to accept me as his sister. I don't know him personally and haven't met him, but I would still like to tie him a rakhi. I want to do this because in these difficult times of COVID-19, he has proved himself to be a real hero. I don't have a brother, who I can tie a rakhi to, but I would want one like Sonu Sood. He has every quality that a sister seeks in her brother. I'm going to approach him today and hope that he accepts my rakhi. I feel that he is a kind-hearted person and it will make me so happy if he accepts me as his sister.”

      She then went on to urge everyone to support local businesses this festival season. Mahika added, “Today, so many people are buying things online, but it would be nice to help our local traders especially at a time like this. Any help can go a long way in making someone’s life a little better. The pandemic has brought so many problems, which is why we should fight it together. Since I don't have a sibling, who I can gift anything this Raksha Bandhan, I plan to help people in my own little way. Their blessings will be priceless for me.”

      ALSO READ: Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan With Fervor

      ALSO READ: Mahika Sharma On Online Trolls: They Assume I'm Holidaying In London With Danny D

      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 22:33 [IST]
