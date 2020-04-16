    For Quick Alerts
      Ramayan's Dipika Remembers Sugriva Aka Shyam Sundar Kalani; Says He Was A Thorough Gentleman

      Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the role of Sugriva in Ramayan, passed away on April 6, 2020. Apparently, the actor was suffering from cancer for a long time. Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahri (Laxman) mourned the death of their co-star with heartfelt posts on Twitter. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia too remembered the actor. She said that he was a thorough gentleman.

      Dipika Remembers Sugriva Aka Shyam Sundar Kalani

      Dipika was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Ramayan set was a male-dominated. I was the only actress on the sets, primarily, so mostly I would sit with the Sagar family and their daughters-in-law. At most, I spoke to Dara Singh ji on and off. Also, Shyam ji, was most of the times in his mask- in fact- he didn't even say his dialogues. He was just asked to be on the screen because of his sheer magical personality and was told, 'Aapki lines baad mein dub kar lenge, aap kuch bhi bol lo abhi.'"

      Shyam Sundar Kalani Was A Thorough Gentleman

      The actress further added, "I couldn't understand the language he spoke in, which is why we never got to talk much but one thing I know is that he was a thorough gentleman. My condolences to the family."

      The Actress Says…

      Dipika also revealed that she was amused with the way he called for food on sets. She said that the actor used to say 'mujhe itne ande chahiye, itna doodh chahiye' and she used to get surprised. She added that eggs were not allowed on the sets of Ramayan and Shyam ji adjusted a lot with his diet eventually.

      Shyam Sundar Kalani

      It has to be recalled that just a few days back, Sugriv's entry was aired on the show. Shyam Sundar Kalani not only played Sugriv, but also his brother Bali. The mythological show was the actor's first television show.

