Ramayan's Dipika Remembers Sugriva Aka Shyam Sundar Kalani; Says He Was A Thorough Gentleman

Dipika Remembers Sugriva Aka Shyam Sundar Kalani

Dipika was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Ramayan set was a male-dominated. I was the only actress on the sets, primarily, so mostly I would sit with the Sagar family and their daughters-in-law. At most, I spoke to Dara Singh ji on and off. Also, Shyam ji, was most of the times in his mask- in fact- he didn't even say his dialogues. He was just asked to be on the screen because of his sheer magical personality and was told, 'Aapki lines baad mein dub kar lenge, aap kuch bhi bol lo abhi.'"

Shyam Sundar Kalani Was A Thorough Gentleman

The actress further added, "I couldn't understand the language he spoke in, which is why we never got to talk much but one thing I know is that he was a thorough gentleman. My condolences to the family."

The Actress Says…

Dipika also revealed that she was amused with the way he called for food on sets. She said that the actor used to say 'mujhe itne ande chahiye, itna doodh chahiye' and she used to get surprised. She added that eggs were not allowed on the sets of Ramayan and Shyam ji adjusted a lot with his diet eventually.

Shyam Sundar Kalani

It has to be recalled that just a few days back, Sugriv's entry was aired on the show. Shyam Sundar Kalani not only played Sugriv, but also his brother Bali. The mythological show was the actor's first television show.