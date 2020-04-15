Viral Photo! Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Shares Major Throwback Picture With Narendra Modi & LK Advani

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which is being re-run on DD National, is keeping the viewers hooked to the television screens. Although the trio of Ramayan - Ram, Sita and Laxman, played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri, were popular back then, their fan following has increased now with the re-run of the show. Dipika Chikhalia, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing throwback pictures. The actress recently shared a major throwback picture of herself with the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and LK Advani on her Twitter account, which is going viral!

Dipika captioned the picture as, "An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo #lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan."

Earlier, the actress had shared a throwback picture of her show on her Instagram account and had captioned it as, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there .....ramayan#memorries#camera#nostalgic#1980#shivsagar#premsagar#ramanandsagar. Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all 🙏💐."

Recently, PM Modi announced the second lockdown and the Ramayan actress urged fans to follow the rules and not to cross 'Laxman Rekha' for the benefit of the mankind. She also asked fans to take care of their health and strengthen their immunity to fight the infection. Dipika also praised the frontliners like policemen, doctors, nurses and others. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha."

