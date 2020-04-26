Ramayan Fame Arun Govil Expresses Sorrow For Not Receiving Any Award Or Honour From The Government

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which re-ran on DD National, managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens. All actors associated with the show have been sharing their experiences from the show. Ram, Sita, and Laxman, played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, have gained an entirely new generation of fans following the stupendous success of the re-run of the mythological magnum opus.

In the same vein, Arun Govil aka Ram recently expressed his sorrow for not being recognized for his contribution and work as an actor in the revered mega-series, over all these years from any state or central government.

The actor expressed his agony with Senior Assistant Editor of Filmfare, Raghuvendra Singh. In an interaction on Twitter, Singh asked the senior actor about awards by writing: “Your contribution to the acting world is amazing, especially in Ramayana, but you have not been awarded any award for Ramayana too…?”

Arun replied by tweeting, “Whether there is a state government or a central government, no government has given me any respect till date. I am from Uttar Pradesh, but even that government has not given me any respect till date. And even I have been in Mumbai for fifty years, but the Government of Maharashtra has not given any respect.” (sic)

चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण https://t.co/C91yuJClMr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

This was closely followed by fans on social media demanding that the veteran actor be given his due by tagging various state and central government leaders in their tweets.

