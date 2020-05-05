Ramayan Fame Arun Govil Shares A Rare Picture Of Him Working With Sridevi In Himmatwala, See Pic!

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which is currently being re-run on Star Plus, is keeping the viewers hooked to the television screens. Although the trio of Ramayan - Ram, Sita, and Laxman, played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, have remained popular all along, their fan following has only multiplied with the younger generations catching up on the show amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Arun Govil, who is quite active on Twitter, has been sharing some really interesting pictures with his followers for a while now. However, what’s really caught the attention of fans is a younger, unrecognizable version of the actor from his Bollywood days. For the unversed, Arun has acted in quite a few movies including 1983’s blockbuster hit Himmatwala starring Jeetendra and Sridevi.

Arun who has been immortalized in the eyes of the viewers as Lord Ram shared a rare snap of his with Sridevi from the film in which he played a supporting part. He re-tweeted the picture shared by a fan and wrote, "Himmatwala, i played a deaf and dumb guy.” Check out the post below:

"Himmatwala", i played a deaf and dumb guy. https://t.co/w5J49TpiO2 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Earlier, on the micro-blogging site, the veteran actor had expressed his sorrow for not being recognized for his contribution and work as an actor in Ramayan. Post his tweet, fans started trending #AwardForRamayan. Not just for Arun, but fans asked the government to honour all the actors and even the show.

All in all, Doordarshan's decision to re-run Ramayan proved successful as the show broke records to become the most-viewed show in the world with 77 million/7.7 crore views on April 16, 2020. The revered mega-series is now being re-run by Star Plus from May 4, every day at 7.30 pm IST.

