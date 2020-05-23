    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sunil Lahri & Dipika Chikhlia Say Ramanand Sagar Had Lot Of Court Cases Against Him For THIS Reason!

      By
      |

      Doordarshan's decision to re-run Ramayan proved successful as the show broke records to become the most-viewed show. The lead actors of the iconic show, Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri have once again gained popularity whilst winning everyone’s hearts in the lockdown with their performances. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dipika and Sunil have now shared some interesting details from the show and its maker, Ramanand Sagar.

      Sunil, who played the role of Laxman revealed that he once questioned Sagar Ji about Sita's agnipareeksha sequence and the dhobi story which has caused many debates over the years.

      Ramayan

      He revealed, "In fact, I had a little discussion with Sagar Sahab about the agnipareeksha scene. I did come to Sagar Sir and asked him why this scene is there. Ram is a god and he must know that Sita is pure, so why this agnipareeksha? I asked him will this not give out a wrong message and he explained to me the purpose, what you see on screen as well. There was a little correction that took place while writing where Laxman get angry on Ram for the same."

      Dipika went on to add about the showrunner’s legal troubles resulted in him staying away from the sets of Uttar Ramayan for a significant amount of time. "Papa ji (Sagar Sahab) had a lot of cases against him. Actually, the story about dhobi is not part of the original Ramayan, it is more of a folktale. Over the years, it has developed into a story. Papaji had a lot of cases against him. While we shot for Uttar Ramayan, he wasn't even there half the time because he was juggling between court and shoot. There was a lot of fury, there were scholars who did not accept this version," she said.

      ALSO READ: Dipika Recalls When Ramayan Cast Created History; Shares Pic Snapped With Then PM Rajiv Gandhi

      Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X