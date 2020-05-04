Ramayan Fans Get Emotional after Channel Airs Last Episode; Amul Celebrates Show's Successful Re-Run

Narendra Modi Fan & Mayur

Narendra Modi fan: Rarely Something Unites Entire Family & All Generations Like Ramayan. #UttarRamayanfinale #ThankYouRamayan.

@mayursejpal: Jai Shri Ram... Thank you for making our lockdown memorable... Folded handsFolded hands #UttarRamayanfinale #जय_श्री_राम

Dishu Chaurasia

"Today is the last episode of #Ramayan. I am literally gonna cry & miss this show badly. In this lockdown, this series taught me inspirational things. SACRIFICE & LOVE ❤ No any serial can take there place Pleading.❤ जय श्री राम."

Suresh Lodhi

"Thank You Ramayan ❤️Thanku Ramanand sagar ji 🙏 One last time, one last episode .Next generation will really miss watching Ramayana on DD national . Ramayana united every family members .#thankyouramayan #जय_श्री_राम."

@draupdi_mamta

"#RAMAYAN#Ramayan_TheGloryOfIndia#ThankYouRamayan#UttarRamayanfinale#RamanandSagar (Ramayan last episode)I m usually not a emotional person. but at that moment my heart felt that intense pain.😔."

Devansh & Santan Throne

Devansh Singh: Yesterday, saw the last episode of #RAMAYAN.I going to miss it very much. It was the best TV Show I ever saw......!!!!#ThankYouRamayan.

Sanatan Throne: Emotional And Eternal Moments With This. Thank you Ramanand Sagar For This Masterpiece. #thankyouramayan #Uttarramayanfinale.

Amul Celebrates Show's Successful Re-Run

Amul, which is known to pay ode creatively, released a poster to celebrate Ramayan's successful re-run. Sharing the picture, Amul.coop wrote, "#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale!"