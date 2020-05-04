Ramayan Fans Get Emotional after Channel Airs Last Episode; Amul Celebrates Show's Successful Re-Run
Doordarshan's decision to re-run Ramayan proved successful as the show broke records to become the most-viewed show in the world with 77 million/7.7 crore views on April 16, 2020. The last episode of the show was aired recently, which made fans emotional. While a few fans shed tears, others were happy that they got to watch the show in these distressful times. They shared pictures of the last scene of the episode. A few even posted pictures/videos of their families watching the show and trended #ThankYouRamayan on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Narendra Modi Fan & Mayur
Narendra Modi fan: Rarely Something Unites Entire Family & All Generations Like Ramayan. #UttarRamayanfinale #ThankYouRamayan.
@mayursejpal: Jai Shri Ram... Thank you for making our lockdown memorable... Folded handsFolded hands #UttarRamayanfinale #जय_श्री_राम
Dishu Chaurasia
"Today is the last episode of #Ramayan. I am literally gonna cry & miss this show badly. In this lockdown, this series taught me inspirational things. SACRIFICE & LOVE ❤ No any serial can take there place Pleading.❤ जय श्री राम."
Suresh Lodhi
"Thank You Ramayan ❤️Thanku Ramanand sagar ji 🙏 One last time, one last episode .Next generation will really miss watching Ramayana on DD national . Ramayana united every family members .#thankyouramayan #जय_श्री_राम."
@draupdi_mamta
"#RAMAYAN#Ramayan_TheGloryOfIndia#ThankYouRamayan#UttarRamayanfinale#RamanandSagar (Ramayan last episode)I m usually not a emotional person. but at that moment my heart felt that intense pain.😔."
Devansh & Santan Throne
Devansh Singh: Yesterday, saw the last episode of #RAMAYAN.I going to miss it very much. It was the best TV Show I ever saw......!!!!#ThankYouRamayan.
Sanatan Throne: Emotional And Eternal Moments With This. Thank you Ramanand Sagar For This Masterpiece. #thankyouramayan #Uttarramayanfinale.
Amul Celebrates Show's Successful Re-Run
Amul, which is known to pay ode creatively, released a poster to celebrate Ramayan's successful re-run. Sharing the picture, Amul.coop wrote, "#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale!"
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: TRP War On! Colors TV To Re-Run BR Chopra's Mahabharat; Is The Channel Following Star Plus?
Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot