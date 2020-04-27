Ramayan Fans Trend #AwardForRamayan, After Arun Govil Revealed That No Government Honoured Him

Re-run of Ramananad Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan managed to keep the viewers hooked to the small screens. The actors of the show, especially, Arun Govil (as Ram), Dipika Chikhlia (as Sita), Sunil Lahri (Laxman) and Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) have been expressing their views about the re-run on social media. Recently, during a Twitter interaction, Arun Govil expressed his sorrow that till date, he hasn't received any honour from State or Central Government for his act in the show. He had tweeted, "Whether state government or central government, I have not been honoured by any government so far. I hail from Uttar Pradesh, but they did not honour me till date either. Moreso, I have been residing in Mumbai since 50 years, but Maharashtra government also did not honour me."

Post his tweet, fans started trending #AwardForRamayan. Not just for Arun, but fans asked the government to honour all the actors, and even the show. Take a look at a few tweets!

Akshay & Pankaj @AkshayJajra: #AwardForRamayan Absolutely Agree.. This Timeless Classic deserves special recognition for its contribution including all the Actors, Technicians and Team that made it a Timeless Classic.. Hope to see this happen.. 🙏@arungovil12. Pankaj Verma: I support this trend #AwardforArunGovil #AwardforSunilLahri #AwardForRamayan. @ranjit_polei "Not only Ram,laxman or sita were performing a great role also all the characters of ramayan has been showing better among them,huge respects🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏they really deserve #AwardForRamayan." ANKIT "@arungovil12 @DipikaChikhliya and @LahriSunil deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan जय श्री राम।।" Utkarsh Srivastava "@LahriSunil sir, @arungovil12 sir and @DipikaChikhliya mam deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan this trend by using this hashtag in their tweets and by Retweeting... जय श्री राम।।"

