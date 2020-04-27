    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ramayan Fans Trend #AwardForRamayan, After Arun Govil Revealed That No Government Honoured Him

      By
      |

      Re-run of Ramananad Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan managed to keep the viewers hooked to the small screens. The actors of the show, especially, Arun Govil (as Ram), Dipika Chikhlia (as Sita), Sunil Lahri (Laxman) and Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) have been expressing their views about the re-run on social media. Recently, during a Twitter interaction, Arun Govil expressed his sorrow that till date, he hasn't received any honour from State or Central Government for his act in the show. He had tweeted, "Whether state government or central government, I have not been honoured by any government so far. I hail from Uttar Pradesh, but they did not honour me till date either. Moreso, I have been residing in Mumbai since 50 years, but Maharashtra government also did not honour me."

      Post his tweet, fans started trending #AwardForRamayan. Not just for Arun, but fans asked the government to honour all the actors, and even the show. Take a look at a few tweets!

      Akshay & Pankaj

      Akshay & Pankaj

      @AkshayJajra: #AwardForRamayan Absolutely Agree.. This Timeless Classic deserves special recognition for its contribution including all the Actors, Technicians and Team that made it a Timeless Classic.. Hope to see this happen.. 🙏@arungovil12.

      Pankaj Verma: I support this trend #AwardforArunGovil #AwardforSunilLahri #AwardForRamayan.

      @ranjit_polei

      @ranjit_polei

      "Not only Ram,laxman or sita were performing a great role also all the characters of ramayan has been showing better among them,huge respects🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏they really deserve #AwardForRamayan."

      ANKIT

      ANKIT

      "@arungovil12 @DipikaChikhliya and @LahriSunil deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan जय श्री राम।।"

      Utkarsh Srivastava

      Utkarsh Srivastava

      "@LahriSunil sir, @arungovil12 sir and @DipikaChikhliya mam deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan this trend by using this hashtag in their tweets and by Retweeting... जय श्री राम।।"

      Also Read: Ramayan Fame Arun Govil Expresses Sorrow For Not Receiving Any Award Or Honour From The Government

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X