      Ramayan Fans Welcome Arvind On Twitter, But Upset With Channel For Editing Raavan's Death Scene

      The lockdown period has been working wonders for Doordarshan which is airing the iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan and others. The viewers are enjoying the show like never before and the actors are loving it too. Recently, veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who plays the role of Raavan in Ramayan, joined Twitter. Fans welcomed the actor and even trended #RavanonTwitter.

      Arvind Trivedi On Twitter

      Arvind tweeted, "बच्चों के कहने पर और आपके प्रेम के कारण मैं Twitter पर आया हूँ, यह मेरी Original ID है। आज 18 अप्रैल 2020 को जो भी इस #tweet को #RavanOnTwitter के साथ #retweet करेगा मैं निःसंकोच उन्हने #FOLLOW करूँगा। जय सियाराम🙏ॐ नमः शिवाय💐."

      Fans Upset With Channel For Editing Raavan's Death Scene

      On the other hand, the channel recently aired Raavan and Lord Ram's battle. While many hailed Lord Ram's victory, a few fans were upset with the channel as a few scenes were chopped/edited, especially Raavan's death scene. Take a look at a few tweets!

      Viewers’ Comments: JanakiRaghunath

      "Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan & Shri Krishna are works of art that deserve to be seen without tampering with the artist's vision through edits like those in the DVDs. #RamayanOnDDNational #RestoreRamayan @ChikhliaDipika @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @swwapniljoshi."

      Kamini Sharma

      "Very disappointed to see that many scenes in Ramayana are not shown by @DDNational. Scene where LORD HANUMANA tearing - open his chest and showing picture of #SIYA_RAM within it.#Ramayana #RamayanOnDDNational."

      Amaranth

      "@DDNational In Ramayan number of seen cutted ,where Ram and Laxman kidnapped by Ahiravan in patallok. This seen not shown,Hanuman son makardawaj also not shown."

      Ajay Jindal

      "#Ramayan last episode today night has too many cuts like introduction of Hanuman etc by Shri Ram, entering mother kaikey palace and many more.. Pls show full episode 2mrw morning from Shri ram reaches ayodha outers and meets mother..."

      Shashi Shekhar Responds

      Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti CEO has responded to the cuts in the show. A user named Swapnil Arora tweeted, "@shashidigital Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed." To this, Shashi Shekhar replied, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."

      (Images Source: Twitter)

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
