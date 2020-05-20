Ramayan: Gurmeet Choudhary Suffered Head Injuries During The Shoot!

Audience in India are currently glued onto re-runs of old iconic shows, one of them being Ramayan. The epic story of Ramayan is one of the most revered and respected Hindu mythological tales by far. The eternal love story of Ram and Sita is also no secret and an example-millions swear by. The legendary romantic tale is being televised on Dangal TV where Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are playing the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively. Gurmeet shot to fame due to his portrayal of Lord Ram in the epic mythological show.

Jogging down memory lane about Ramayan's shooting experience, Gurmeet recollects some challenging moments and highlights one such particular incident, "During the shoot of Ramayan, I had to wear a crown (mukut) weighing around 3-4 kilograms which was specially brought from Chennai. Since our shoots would go on for 12-13 hours daily, I had to wear the crown all the time. This headgear was so heavy that I often suffered head injuries. Eventually, I got used to it. Looking back, I believe hard work eventually paid off."

Ramayan, the epic tale of promises and ideologies, is aired every evening at 7.30 pm and repeat telecast at 9.30 am only on Dangal TV.

It is being said that the re-telecast of popular shows like Chandragupt Maurya, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aiso Var Dhundo have been growth drivers for Dangal TV.

