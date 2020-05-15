Ramayan: Netizens Slam Karanvir Bohra For Sharing Fight Scene In Which An Actor Was Spotted Dancing

Ramayan Meme

The meme read, "When you don't get paid enough for your job," and the famous song, 'Chogada Tara' was played in the backdrop of the fight scene video. Karanvir shared the video and captioned it as, "I had to post this and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones." Take a look at a few comments in which users slammed KVB for sharing the video.

A User Commented…

"People watch u bcoz u r a celebrity! but u have to post this because everyone used to think that it's an epic war! so why u broke the conception! people love to watch ramayan they have trust in god. u guys r laughing at this! it is noticeable but comparing this to #got is not cool! it's a meme material and u can say that he's not paid correctly or whatever but how can u compare this epic with #got! dude it's not cool! I liked u. I was ur fan since #kzk. but I'm gonna unfollow u for this."

Another User Wrote….

"Didn't expect this poor sense of humour from u sir.. this show was made when there were no technologies like present shows like GOT have. Not many people thought about making historic shows around world tht time when this epic came...so u better not compare shows with different timelines...and have some respect towards writers of show which made it memorable for ages..."

Netizens Slam KVB

A few others commented, "This is disrespect," and "I understand the humour behind this and it good. But saying they didn't created an epic war like GOT. That's unacceptable boss. Remember the time it was created. And also you are taking abt the which is breaking records even years after it was created."

Karanvir’s Reply

To a user, who commented that his post was disrespectful, KVB wrote, "plss learn to have a good sense of humour, nobody is disrespecting God... He is dressed as an asurr.... Are you taking the side of the asurr?"