Ramayan Star Arun Govil's Fake Twitter Account Gets Suspended After Being Tagged By PM Modi

Actor Arun Govil, who is known for the portrayal of Lord Rama in Doordarshan’s Ramayan had recently created his official social media account on Twitter. The veteran actor has been making the headlines since the Ramanand Sagar’s classic began re-telecasting on the national broadcaster. Arun has been doing his bit in spread awareness during the health crisis in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak that’s resulted in a nationwide lockdown.

Arun Govil’s noble efforts were praised by PM Narendra Modi himself. He took to the popular social media platform to thank Arun for his contribution to spreading awareness about the pandemic. But the Prime Minister, unfortunately, tagged a fake account which had also posted the same video.

On being bought to the actor’s notice by his fans, Arun took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to stay wary of such imposters. For the unversed, the fake account that got tagged was created by an unidentified person with the exact same profile picture as AG’s account with the handle name 'RealArunGovil'. This was closely followed by Arun sharing another post asking his followers to report the account and block it. Arun reminded everyone that his real account is @arungovil12. He even made the plea via video to terminate the fake account.

And now, the actor’s request has finally been answered. Just within a matter of few days, Twitter has suspended the impersonator's account. After the account’s removal, the imposter came forward by claiming to be a huge fan of the actor’s. He added that the only reason he made an account in his idol name on Twitter was to share Arun’s Facebook posts. He concluded by apologizing whilst reiterating that he never meant to mislead anyone. Check out the account suspension screenshot below:

