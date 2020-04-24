Ramayan Top Entertainer, Kanika Kapoor Becomes Most-Searched Celeb During COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown have changed a lot of things around, and so are the search priorities of users! It has been a month that lockdown has been announced, and according to Yahoo, the Coronavirus related searches have shot up. Recently, Yahoo announced 'Search in the Lockdown' which chronicles and compares what the users in India searched before and during the lockdown, shows trends that are based on users' daily search habits in the last one month. As per the report, through the lockdown, novel Coronavirus-related searches rose by a whopping 427 percent.

As per IANS report, during pre-lockdown phase, actor Priyanka Chopra was the most-searched female celebrity followed by Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. But things changed when the singer, Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on her return from London. The singer replaced the other superstars to become the most-searched celebrity.

The top 5 most-searched female celebrities in the last month were Kanika, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan.

Post lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth topped the list of most-searched male celebrities followed by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

After lockdown, Ramayan, which was re-run on Doordarshan, became the top entertainment search.

Amazon Prime Video topped the list of top-searched OTT services followed by Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Zee5.

As per IANS report, "The top five Covid-19 keywords searched were 'Covid-19 updates', 'Symptoms of Covid-19', 'Covid-19 treatment', 'Covid-19 death toll' and 'live Covid-19 tracker.' People also mass-searched for 'lockdown in India,' 'vaccine for coronavirus,' 'social distancing', and 'Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus'. The latter is an anti-malarial drug that the US President Donald Trump described as a "game changer" in the fight against the coronavirus crisis."

(With IANS Inputs)

