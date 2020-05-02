Ramayan’s Viewership Breaks Records Of Game Of Thrones & The Big Bang Theory Season Finales

Ramayan Beats GoT & The Big Bang Theory!

As per a Latestly report, Nielsen data revealed that GoT finale grabbed 19.3 million viewers, while another big show, The Big Bang Theory's 279th and final episode had aggregated 23.44 million viewers. Both the big shows' viewership are less compared to Ramayan's viewership, which is 77 million.

Dipika Chikhlia Reacts

Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia reacted to the same and told IANS, "I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken Game of Thrones. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that 'Ramayan' has overtaken Game of Thrones, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news." Fans also took to social media to trend #RamayanSetsWorldRecord. Take a look at a few tweets!

@anilbhatt25

"Most popular Western tv show big bang theory and game of thrones has recorded highest trp around 18 million and 17.4 million respectively. And Ramayan re-run recorded 77 million impression its world records#जय_श्रीराम#Ramayan."

Anshul Mathur

"Here we go 😘🥺😉♥️ Most watched show in the world ever 77 million views surpassing #GameofThrones and #bigbangtheory India on the top wid #Ramayana #RamayanOnDDNational #mostwatched #coronavirus #Quarantine #RIPLegend #IrrfanKhan."

Vibhas

"#GameofThrones (Most viewed episode) - Third episode of 'Game of Thrones' final season- 17.8 million viewers#RamayanOnDDNational (Most viewed episode) 16th April episode - 77 million viewers."

@iamthakurnitin

"WORLD RECORD!!Rebroadcast of #Ramayan Most Watched Entertainment Show In The World Surpasses Western Show Big Bang Theory and Game Of Thrones जय श्री राम."