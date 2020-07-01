Rani Chatterjee Says She’s Depressed After Years Of Harassment By A Man; Seeks Mumbai Police’s Help

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is extremely upset due to a person named Dhananjay Singh. In her recent Instagram post, she revealed that she is 'very disturbed' and might commit suicide as the person has been harassing her for years. She also shared a few snapshots in which the alleged person was seen calling her 'moti', 'bechari' and other names!

She wrote a post in Hindi, wherein, she mentioned that although she is trying to be strong and positive, she is very disturbed as the person is writing rubbish about her on Facebook since many years. He has been fat-shaming her and even calling her budhiya (old woman). She also said that people send these comments to her and ask her to ignore, but she isn't able to anymore.

Rani said that she is worried since many years because of this and has also gone through mental trauma. She added that because of this guy, her personal life has also been affected. She tagged Mumbai Police and said that if she does something to herself, then this person will be responsible for it.

The KKK 10 contestant also revealed that she tried to complain to cyber cell, but they said that the alleged person has not mentioned her name in his posts. The actress further said in her post that she knows the person writes about her. She concluded by saying that she is depressed with her life and can't take it anymore, and if this doesn't end, she will end her life.

We hope that the actress doesn't take any extreme step and the police help her.

