Raqesh Bapat's Father Padmakar Bapat Passes Away; Sanaya, Kamya & Others Offer Condolences

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Raqesh Bapat's father, Padmakar Bapat passed away. The cause of his sudden demise is not known yet. Apparently, Raqesh was extremely close to his father. The actor shared his father's picture on social media and wrote a heartfelt caption.

Raqesh wrote, "We will miss you Major. Padmakar Bapat. Baba, today as you begin your journey into the other world , we all terribly miss you . Your values and blessings will continue to guide us for life. Rest in peace."

Raqesh's fans, and friends from the entertainment industry offered condolences on social media. Sanaya Irani commented on Raqesh's post, "Rest in Peace uncle 🙏 May strength be with the family."

Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Sorry for your loss.May his soul rest in peace🙏," Kamya Panjabi commented, "My heartfelt condolences!!! May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏻."

Take a look at a few fans' comments:

• Barun.ke.saath: Condolences to you and your family. Om Shanti 🙏🙏.

• Unspoken_words_18: May his soul rest in peace 🙏.

• Crystalpereira: RIP May his soul rest in peace.

• Nilouscotch: May he rest in peace and his forward journey be blissful. God bless.

Besides his father, the actor is close to his elder sister. He had told an entertainment portal, "Tai (elder sister) has had a huge influence on me. She has taught me to be practical and not live in an ivory tower. She is blunt and honest. There have been times when she told me that I have done a bad job, that too, on my face. She is my reality check and a grounding factor. She always tells me to carve my way out if I want something. Also, if things don't work out, she pushes me to move on."

