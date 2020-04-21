Rashami Desai's Bank Statements Showing Lakhs Transferred To Arhaan LEAKED; Devoleena Supports Her!
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship grabbed the headlines when they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. It has to be recalled that the host, Salman Khan had exposed Arhaan and a few celebrities also spoke against the Badho Bahu actor, post which, Rashami broke up with him. Also, there were rumours that Arhaan had been using Rashami for name, fame and money. Now, looks like fans have exposed the actor as they leaked the alleged bank statements of Rashami, which showed lakhs of money transferred to Arhaan's account.
Rashami's Bank Statements Showing Lakhs Transferred To Arhaan Leaked By Fans
The screenshots of Rashami's bank statements are going viral on social media and fans have been trending #FraudArhaanKhan. Many fans slammed the actor and asked him not only to return the money but also to apologize to her.
Fans Support Rashami
A fan wrote, "We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money. What a shame to society." Another fan tweeted, "Bloody looser fraud ramlaal @imArhaanKhan threating Rashami.... Shame in you u bloody tujhe Salman Khan jaisa superstar ne exposed National TV pr kia fir bhi tujhe sharam nhi aaya #FraudArhaanKhan."
Are the Screenshots Genuine?; Is Arhaan Threatening Rashmai?
Bollywoodlife report suggested that Rashami's spokesperson confirmed that the screenshots are genuine. It is also being said that the Naagin 4 actress has been facing some threats from Arhaan. A user tweeted, "Today an independent lady #RashamiDesai who was saved by #SalmanKhan once again need our support..Rashami has fallen into depression, she is worried and she is facing threats from that b@stard fraud @imArhaanKhan ..We Rashamians will protect her from this sw!ne.#fraudarhaankhan."
Devoleena Supports Rashami
Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended her support to Rashami. The actress tweeted, "Suna hai Ramlal ne proof maanga hai ki woh fraud hai..I would say why doesnt he go and ask #Salman sir the same... how shameful creature yeah..ek toh itne paise le liye uparse dhamki de raha hai..#bloodycoward."
Actress Asks Fans Not To Encourage Arhaan
She further wrote, "And guys please ignore this ramlal completely.dont tag his name anywhere especially with rash. it doesnt matter to him u talk good or bad about him.what matters to him is publicity. so dont encourage him at all.🙏🏻."
Although Rashami has not reacted regarding the leak, she has shared a note that read as, "It is time to Rebel," and captioned it as, "#TruthWillPrevail."
