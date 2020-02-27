Rashami Desai Feels Ex Arhaan Khan Used Her Emotionally; Says He Is A Closed Chapter For Her

How Rashami Handled The Situation In Bigg Boss House?

When asked as to how she handled the situation in the Bigg Boss 13 house when she got to know about Arhaan, she revealed to the leading daily that she got to know what was happening in the outside world through people who visited the house. She also got to know what Arhaan was talking about her and their relationship.

‘I Stood Like A Wall For Him Inside The House’

Rashami told the leading daily, "On the show, he once said that unhone mujhe sadak par se uthaya hai. It was quite funny. Yes, there was a time when I didn't have a house and was going through financial troubles, but I was never at his mercy. Those things hurt me, but I stood like a wall for him inside the house so that nobody could say anything to him. I have never spoken badly about him even after his exit from the show. I won't say anything bad about him even now, because he is a closed chapter for me."

Rashami Took Up Bigg Boss For Arhaan, But It Backfired!

Rashami also revealed that she took up the show so that Arhaan gets a chance to be a part of it, but added that she had no idea that the situation would backfire.

Did Arhaan Try To Contact Her Post Bigg Boss?

When asked if Arhaan tried to get in touch with her after the show ended, she revealed that he tried to reach out to her through text messages. She added, "I didn't know about his marriage and child. I haven't even met his parents. I just know that he has three sisters and one brother. I am not aware of his two houses in Mumbai either. The gem business he talks about is owned by his dad. I didn't expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock."

Rashami Feels That Arhaan Used Her Emotionally!

Rashami feels that Arhaan used her emotionally. When asked if she is ready to give love and marriage another chance, she said, "It's very difficult for me to answer this question, because I have gone through so much. I am not thinking about either at this point and am focusing solely on work. If it has to happen, it will."