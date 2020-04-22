Rashami Desai Has NO Clue Who Leaked Her Bank Statement; Ex Arhaan Feels It's A Plan To Malign Him

Rashami Wasn’t Aware Of The Transactions!

Rashami was quoted by TOI as saying, "These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others."

Arhaan Owes Rashami More Than Rs 15 Lakh!

The actress wonders why Arhaan transferred her money into his account. She also added that she doesn't know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Rashami also added that Arhaan owes her more than Rs 15 lakh which he is refusing to return.

Rashami Has No Clue Who Leaked Her Bank Statement

Talking about the screenshots, the Naagin 4 actress said, "I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn't have waited for two months after BB. I don't want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally."

‘This Is A Curated Plan To Malign Me’

On the other hand, Arhaan has a different story to say! He told the leading daily, "Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it's obvious that she leaked those screenshots. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post April 15. It's unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return."

Arhaan Adds…

The Badho Bahu actor revealed that half the transactions involving huge amounts, he didn't make. He also added that Rashami had set up a production house, which he had joined as a partner and he had invested in it equally, both financially and emotionally.

The Actor Clarifies That Rashami Was Fully Aware Of The Transactions!

Arhaan further said that the transactions would not have been possible had Rashami not given him signed cheques. He added that she had asked to transfer money to certain people in her absence and it was work-related. The actor clarified that Rashami was fully aware of the transactions and he has bills to prove his claim.