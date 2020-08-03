Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan With Fervor

An array of TV stars rang in the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year with their families and shared special pics and posts dedicated to their siblings on social media. Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi and others celebrated the revered festival with fervour whilst extending warm greetings to their fans as well.

Rashami Desai might not be related by blood to actor Mrunal Jain, but she does share a lovely brother-sister bond with him. Mrunal shared some lovely pics of them on his Instagram account and wrote: "Sisters and brothers just happen, we don’t get to choose them, but they become one of our most cherished relationships."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal too shared a picture of himself adorning a rakhi on his hand. He shared that he and his sister are not in the same country this year but he has received her rakhis and blessings.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Hina Khan spent her day with beau Rocky Jaiswal and his family. They observed all the traditions while Rocky’s sisters tied the Rakhi on Hina and his hand.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma shared beautiful festive pics with her brother and wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone ♥️”

Neha Kakkar gave us a glimpse of her family bonds. The Indian Idol judge said, I’m Nothing without them ♥️🙌🏼🙏🏼Touchwood! 😇 @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar #NehaKakkar🥰 #KakkarSiblings #KakkarFamily”

Actress Gracy Singh also shared a lovely snap with her sibling with the following caption: “Happy Rakhi to all brothers and sisters 🌺🍰#rakhi #rakshabandhan #brothersisterbond” (sic).

