Shocking! Rashami Desai Is No Longer Associated With Naagin 4 & Won’t Resume Shoot Post-Lockdown

In a rather shocking turn of events, it’s been reported that Rashami Desai will no longer continue to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The news will surely disappoint the actress’s fans who had started watching the Colors TV show post her entry and were looking forward to seeing her as Shalakha in the upcoming episodes.

It must be recollected that Rashami had just entered the fourth installment of Naagin in the new lead role alongside Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria when the COVID-19 lockdown bought the shoot to a halt.

And now, due to a break in filming and the pandemic causing major losses for the channel and producers, the creative team has decided to revamp the show and its storyline once the shoot resumes post-lockdown. This has sadly resulted in the ouster of Rashami.

A source close to the development told SpotboyE, "The channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which Rashami was told that her character of Shlakha will not be taken forward. The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And Rashami was an expensive resource. So, a mutual decision was taken to let go of her character. Decision on Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria is yet to be made."

