Rashami Desai On Disha Salian Case: We Had Planned For A Trip; I've No Idea About June 8 Party

Rashami Desai Clarifies…

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant tweeted, "Its disheartening to see tht certain section of media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize to all those who have fallen pray to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn't cool. Stay real but first stay kind."

Rashami & Disha Had Planned A Trip!

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress had revealed to Republic TV that she did speak to Disha a day prior to the tragic incident. According to the report, during a phone call they discussed about travelling to Shimla in October to celebrate birthday of a very close friend, and she told Disha that it was better they meet and talk about the trip.

Rashami Says…

She was quoted by Republic TV as saying, "Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th. We did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on but then the next day I got the sad news." (sic)

‘I Have No Idea About The 8th Of June Party’

Rashami further said, "I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th of June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months."

However, the actress refused to comment on Disha's fiancé Rohan Rai.