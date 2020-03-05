    For Quick Alerts
      Rashami Desai On Her Divorce With Nandish Sandhu: ‘I Was Going Through Depression’

      Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai, recently opened up about her marriage and divorce with Nandish Sandu in an interview to an entertainment portal. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress revealed that it was a difficult period for her and that she went through depression. However, she added that both are happy in their respective spaces now.

      Rashami said, “I will not say ki humare beech me differences nahi the. We had a lot of differences, we had a lot of arguments, we had fights and somewhere we both didn’t realize that we were not compatible with each other. The way we used to be, the way we were together it is just not the same and we are different people together and we are trying to bring the devil out of each other. I said it and after six years after that happened, I took the divorce. Later, somewhere I realized that I was also dragging a lot.”

      She went on to add, “During my divorce, that entire period, I was going through depression. I never wanted it to happen. I never wanted a separation from the person I loved the most and I could say more than myself. I tried my level best. When it did not work out, I realised that it’s fine. I was the first person who said, 'I want a divorce, I can’t be in this relationship.” (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Rashami and Nandish were co-stars on Uttaran and fell in love during the making of the show. They got married in 2012 but differences soon cropped in their relationship. The duo eventually got divorced in 2016 after almost four years of wedlock.

      Rashami concluded by stating, “In the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore.”

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 19:41 [IST]
      X