    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Rashami Desai On Resuming Naagin 4 Shoot Post Lockdown: ‘I Am Excited To See This New Normal’

      The fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin saw Rashami Desai enter as the new lead in the month of February. However, this was closely followed by the COVID-19 lockdown bringing the shoot to a complete halt for more than three months. And now, Rashami Desai, in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about her state of mind as she is about to resume shoot from tomorrow.

      Rashami revealed, “My audience of the show are already excited and I am very happy with the way they are welcoming me. Unfortunately, my part is going to be very less, but very much meaningful. So, yes, I am very happy and excited to resume the shoot but at the same time with excitement, I am scared as well. Definitely, it won’t be a friendly environment anymore. We all have to take precautions for each other’s lives and we have to also think about ourselves. It is a mixed feeling. But, at the end of the day, I am at peace that we will resume work.”

      Rashami Desai

      The actress went on to add that she will stand by her producer no matter what and is excited to witness the new normal. “To be honest, I am a little nervous more than scared. The number of people who will be part of the show has life insurance for COVID, so I don’t think there will any difficultly in that department, but unfortunately, certain situation isn’t in our control. But at least, we have a lot of support from people, fans and everyone. I will always support my producer because it is not easy but they are doing it perfectly. Before I go, I have heard that we have COVID 19 specialist on the set, I am excited to see this new normal,” she said.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 21:43 [IST]
