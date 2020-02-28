Rashami Desai On Umar Riaz Dating Rumours: ‘We Are Good Friends & We Will Always Be Just Friends’

Post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was spotted partying with former co-contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. But what caught everyone’s attention at the get-together was Rashami and Asim’s brother Umar Riaz dancing together to the Garmi song. Fans went into an overdrive mode whilst fawning over their chemistry and cuteness. Soon after, the internet and social media were flooded with their fan-made picture edits as many started rooting for them as a couple.

And now, Rashami has come forward and reacted about the dating rumours. She told SpotBoyE, "We are just good friends and he knows about it. So, I don't react to what he thinks. But things are funny when I see all these pictures edits with him. And let me tell you guys that we are good friends and we will always be 'Just Friends'."

The actress went on to add, "Right now, I just want to focus on myself and my career. Marriage is definitely there on my mind and I am looking for all good things in life. I am going to cherish all my moments."

Prior to being linked with Umar, Rashami Desai had broken up with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan on having discovered that he lied to her about his marriage and child. The Uttaran actress, post exiting the BB glasshouse made it very clear that the Arhaan chapter of her life has closed for good.

Rashami had said, "I didn't know about his marriage and child. I didn't expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock. Those things hurt me, but I stood like a wall for him inside the (Bigg Boss) house so that nobody could say anything to him. I have never spoken badly about him even after his exit from the show. I won't say anything bad about him even now, because he is a closed chapter for me."

