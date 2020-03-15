Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Bigg Boss 13 Stint; Shares Upcoming Naagin 4 Entry Promo

Rashami Desai really had a bumpy journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house compared to others. The actress’ relationship with Arhaan Khan suffered a major jolt when host Salman Khan made some shocking revelations about Arhaan’s previous marriage. This was also accompanied by Rashami’s complicated relationship with Sidharth Shukla that resulted in some of the ugliest fights of the season.

Yet Rashami has come out victorious and has garnered immense love and support from the audiences. In her latest interview, the actress opened up about her Bigg Boss experience and how it has made her a stronger person today.

Rashami said, "I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too."

In the meantime, Rashami has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 and will be seen in the role of a young modern girl, Shalaka. An uber-excited Rashami recently took to social media to share her latest promo.

She shared a BTS pic with her fans in another post and wrote, “And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I'm bringing forth to you a new side of me with this new show! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project, Naagin 4 only at #colors today at 8pm.” (sic)

