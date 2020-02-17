    For Quick Alerts
      Rashami Desai Reunites With Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Post Bigg Boss Finale, Enjoys Pasta!

      By
      |

      The latest season of Bigg Boss concluded on Saturday with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner up. Post the grand finale, Rashami Desai reunited with co-contestants and good friends Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana the very next day over pasta.

      Rashami took to social media and shared an adorable post with her fans and followers. In the video, the actress is seen enjoying her pasta and captioned it as follows: “Helllloooooooooooooooo!!!! Started my day with a #Pasta #HaqHai #ImBack #Stronger #Wiser #ILoveYouAll” (sic)

      Bigg Boss 13

      It must be recollected that Rashami was once bashed by her Bigg Boss 13 housemates for stealing and eating pasta with Vishal during her stay inside the glasshouse. For the uninitiated, Rashami was declared as the third runner up of Bigg Boss 13.

      View this post on Instagram

      Helllloooooooooooooooo!!!! Started my day with a #Pasta #HaqHai 🥰🙌🏻💫 . . #ImBack #Stronger #Wiser #ILoveYouAll

      A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Feb 16, 2020 at 2:16pm PST

      The Uttaran actress was seen having a good time with Asim and Himanshi as they partied and had a fun evening with each other. The trio was accompanied by Asim's brother Umar Riaz and cousin Nomaan Ellahi in the post-finale reunion. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother are seen dancing together while Himanshi seems to be capturing them in the frame. Check out the pictures and videos below:

      View this post on Instagram

      🥰🥰🥰 . . . . #asimriaz #rashmidesai #himanshikhurana #rasim #biggboss13

      A post shared by j.kushwaha (@asimrashmi) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:04pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      All About Yesterday Night Our Queen @imrashamidesai Is Having Fun Time With @asimriaz77.official @umarriazz91 So Cute Friendship Ho Toh Esi I'm So Happy To See Her Enjoying Just Be Like That Sweetheart I Can't Wait to see You Live #Rasim Friendship To Stay Queen Of Hearts Rashami #FearlessRashami #AsimRiaz #Rasim #FriendshipGoals #SolidWomanRashami #RashamiWonHearts #OurWinnerRashami #Enjoying #partytime #RiazBrothers #CrazyFans #Loveyou

      A post shared by 🆁🅰🆂🅷🅰🅼🅸 🅳🅴🆂🅰🅸 🅵🅰🅽🅲🅻🆄🅱 (@kir_an143rashami) on Feb 16, 2020 at 8:25pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      They already chilling out @imrashamidesai @asimriaz77.official @umarriazz91 #Rasim

      A post shared by Fellings (@kindfellings) on Feb 16, 2020 at 6:36pm PST

      Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 21:06 [IST]
